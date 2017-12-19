Site Design: 20 Most Important Inventions of All Time (readymag.com)
7 hours ago from Robbert Esser, UX Designer
7 hours ago from Robbert Esser, UX Designer
WTF is that design? What kind of moron forced such colors? I wasn't even able to read it. Is this some kind of new hipster thing to create such color settings? Same with the dropbox landing page. Completely awful, idiotic, illegible.
Ah yeah the usual "muh ux" "muh wheres my standard web experience "muh ux terms" designernews comment. Completely awful, idiotic, illegible, worthless pile of shit comment. What kind of moron forced you to write this comment?
This site become such a wack place.
I feel like it is your comment that is idiotic. If you don't like it, argument. Maybe it was made by a junior designer wanting some advice…. Your attitude is demeaning, un-helpful and shameful !
It was not made by a junior. There is really no need for argument when my eyes hurt looking at it.
I absolutely agree. It is completely horrible.
^
Above you can see the absolute pathetic state of designer in 2k17.
First look at the visuals and I fully expect to see Repponen in the footer.
Very unusual article, it's interesting that all most important inventions look like this to your mind :) It took place someday, but as for me I'm happy that for now website design changed a lot. I like UX design for example like this one: https://fuselabcreative.com/the-role-of-graphic-designers-in-the-healthcare-industry/ It's much more attractive and good-looking than most of other styles.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now