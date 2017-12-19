8 comments

  • Milosz W., 2 hours ago

    WTF is that design? What kind of moron forced such colors? I wasn't even able to read it. Is this some kind of new hipster thing to create such color settings? Same with the dropbox landing page. Completely awful, idiotic, illegible.

    2 points
    • Alim MaasogluAlim Maasoglu, 2 hours ago

      Ah yeah the usual "muh ux" "muh wheres my standard web experience "muh ux terms" designernews comment. Completely awful, idiotic, illegible, worthless pile of shit comment. What kind of moron forced you to write this comment?

      This site become such a wack place.

      3 points
    • Nicholas MandelbaumNicholas Mandelbaum, 2 hours ago

      I feel like it is your comment that is idiotic. If you don't like it, argument. Maybe it was made by a junior designer wanting some advice…. Your attitude is demeaning, un-helpful and shameful !

      3 points
      • Marek LevákMarek Levák, a minute ago

        It was not made by a junior. There is really no need for argument when my eyes hurt looking at it.

        0 points
    • Marek LevákMarek Levák, 32 minutes ago

      I absolutely agree. It is completely horrible.

      0 points
  • Silver SovaSilver Sova, 2 hours ago

    First look at the visuals and I fully expect to see Repponen in the footer.

    1 point
  • Molly Lavigne, a minute ago

    Very unusual article, it's interesting that all most important inventions look like this to your mind :) It took place someday, but as for me I'm happy that for now website design changed a lot. I like UX design for example like this one: https://fuselabcreative.com/the-role-of-graphic-designers-in-the-healthcare-industry/ It's much more attractive and good-looking than most of other styles.

    0 points