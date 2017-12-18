Are.na launches iOS app (itunes.apple.com)
22 hours ago from Stephan Sutter, Art Director
I really like the app, I just wish the would have animation in the transition between states everytime I click something. (web app)
Nice. I like their interface and the argument that this kind of a tool should just get out of your way and let the content shine. I'm still trying to work them into my moodboard flow though.
Also, I've seen so many of these services exist for a few months and then get swallowed up by Pinterest or fold because they didn't successfully monetize. Here's hoping this is different?
Also, I'd almost rather they had done an ipad app before an iphone app, but beggars can't be choosers.
The longevity of these apps is why I use a combo of Pocket, Evernote, and inboard.
