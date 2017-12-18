Using Harvest for timesheets? Stop estimating projects in Excel. (harvest.priceandcost.com)
23 hours ago from Andrei Bernovski, Co-founder at Price&Cost
Hi designernews community! We've got some early holiday presents for all you agency folk!
Harvest is the greatest time-tracking tool around. And then there's Price&Cost - the most loved Excel alternative for project estimation and budget/cost/profitability tracking. A match made in heaven!
Price&Cost seamlessly integrates with Harvest and gives you estimation and tracking super-powers.
We've just finished testing this with our pilot customers and they are over over the moon about this update.
Very keen to know your thoughts on that and get feedback.
Very interesting. This comes at a good time as I'm a new Harvest user of about 4 months and I never thought about this type of integration.
Daniel, thanks for your comments! We'll be happy to swoop you the product in action - do you want to book a demo? Or just sign up for a trial.
