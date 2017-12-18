3 comments

  • Andrei BernovskiAndrei Bernovski, 22 hours ago

    Hi designernews community! We've got some early holiday presents for all you agency folk!

    Harvest is the greatest time-tracking tool around. And then there's Price&Cost - the most loved Excel alternative for project estimation and budget/cost/profitability tracking. A match made in heaven!

    Price&Cost seamlessly integrates with Harvest and gives you estimation and tracking super-powers.

    We've just finished testing this with our pilot customers and they are over over the moon about this update.

    Very keen to know your thoughts on that and get feedback.

  • Daniel HartDaniel Hart, 12 hours ago

    Very interesting. This comes at a good time as I'm a new Harvest user of about 4 months and I never thought about this type of integration.

    • Andrei BernovskiAndrei Bernovski, 4 minutes ago

      Daniel, thanks for your comments! We'll be happy to swoop you the product in action - do you want to book a demo? Or just sign up for a trial.

