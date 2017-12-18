AMA: All About Text in Adobe XD

Note: For those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PDT, we will respond during the following workday (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

Hey everyone,

We’re back for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes improvements to working with type like underline text and font shortcut keys. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about text and typography -- here’s a snapshot of the features the community has been asking for:

Top requests

-Text transform (all caps, small caps, strikethrough etc.)

-Paragraph styles

-Font preview

-Right to left language support

-Default style for Text tool

-Spell check

-Glyphs palette

-Paragraph spacing

-Lorem ipsum generation

-Additional Typekit support

Are these the most important text features for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to text? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers,

Kyle