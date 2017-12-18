AMA: All About Text in Adobe XD

23 hours ago from , Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe

Note: For those of you adding questions or comments after 5pm PDT, we will respond during the following workday (most of our team is based in San Francisco). Thanks and have a good day or night!

Hey everyone,

We’re back for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes improvements to working with type like underline text and font shortcut keys. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about text and typography -- here’s a snapshot of the features the community has been asking for:

Top requests

-Text transform (all caps, small caps, strikethrough etc.)

-Paragraph styles

-Font preview

-Right to left language support

-Default style for Text tool

-Spell check

-Glyphs palette

-Paragraph spacing

-Lorem ipsum generation

-Additional Typekit support

Are these the most important text features for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to text? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers,

Kyle

  • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 21 hours ago

    Thanks for the recent update. Underlined text!

    As awesome as the implementation is, with the space around descenders, I'd like to have the option to not have space around descenders. I use Adobe XD to create designs/mockups for websites and Chrome does not add space around descenders by default. So in order to have an accurate representation of the final product, it'd be nice to have a toggle for space around descenders.

    btw - Thanks for the inside/outside/centered options for borders!

    • Kyle Galle, 20 hours ago

      Hi Brandon, glad you are enjoying the latest update!

      Thanks for the feedback about space for descenders. I can see how that would better show how the final implementation would look. I found a request around additional improvements to underline text here. If that doesn't cover it, please feel free to add your suggestion here

  • Serious Situations™Serious Situations™, 4 hours ago

    Pixel Preview! If you want people to actually design in it, you must support pixel preview. Until then I'm not sure who you're really catering to.

    • Kyle Galle, 4 hours ago

      Thank you for the feedback. Would you mind sharing how you incorporate pixel preview into your design process (i.e. right before handing off to development, in process work, etc.) ?

      You can also upvote the pixel preview here.

  • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, 6 hours ago

    Not to get snarky, but how does Adobe XD still not have Text Transform and Paragraph Spacing? Screw lorem ipsum, who care about that.

    Last time I used the beta was over a year ago and just couldn't continue because it didn't have the bare necessities to complete my day-to-day work, and apparently still is not capable of being a usable design tool.

    If Adobe wants to have any chance at XD becoming a tool people use, get on it! Half a dozen competitors have popped up this year already.

    • Kyle Galle, 6 hours ago

      Hi Caleb, thank you for the note. You mentioned that you haven't tried XD since the beta. Were there other items related to text besides transforms and paragraph spacing that you felt were missing? Feel free to kick the tires on XD again and let us know if there is anything else you need.

      I would also add your vote to these requests here and here

  • Zack Keys, 20 hours ago

    In regards to paragraph styles. Do you plan to implement both paragraph and character styles like you do in the rest of the Adobe suite?

    For example, I want to have a block of body copy (a paragraph level style) but within that, I want two links and a bolded span of text all linked to global styles (so that if I update my link styles down the line I don't have to manually update every instance).

    In a program like InDesign, I can just use character styles to make the links and the strong text work without changing the paragraph level style. That kind of functionality would be incredibly useful for my day to day work.

    I ask because it's one of my biggest problems with the text styles system in Sketch. It nearly impossible to cleanly implement something like the example above.

  • Parvez SParvez S, 7 minutes ago

    Not a question but I just wanted to say that I finally tried out Adobe XD few weeks ago and I thought it was pretty dope. Thank you for all your hard work and efforts.

    • Kyle Galle, 5 minutes ago

      Thanks Parvez! The team has been working hard and glad to hear that you're enjoying the latest release!

  • Sina Seyfi, 38 minutes ago

    Hi Please add RTL support We are waiting too long Thanks and appreciate for your efforts.

    • Kyle Galle, 4 minutes ago

      Hi Sina, thank you for the feedback. I recommend adding your vote in uservoice for RTL support here if you have not already.

  • Steven McClenningSteven McClenning, 44 minutes ago
    1. Tab ruler (although repeat grid has reduced need for this)
    2. Simple text editor, built in, that links to repeat grid element, so I could create/edit text files linked to a repeat grid
    3. Even better would be simple spread sheet, built in, that would be linked to the entire repeat grid. So I can double click on repeat grid and edit the data.
      • The UI could be similar to editing data in an illustrator chart/graph
      • ability to paste from spread sheets into this editor
    4. Agree with earlier comment regarding underline text
    5. Bulleted lists control and hanging punctuation
    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Steven, I appreciate the comprehensive list!

      For tab ruler, you mention that you achieve the desired outcome with repeat grid. Have you also tried out Layout Grid? If so, does this help with your design process?

      Based on a few of your requests, it sounds like you develop your designs with data in mind? If so, I would upvote and follow the designing with data request here.

      For bullet points and hanging punctuation, I would add your vote here and here.

  • Dirk HCM van BoxtelDirk HCM van Boxtel, 4 hours ago

    Congrats on the upgrade. This seems really solid and I'll definitely take it all for a spin now. Pretty excited about it actually, and will use XD for some side projects over the holiday to get used to it before I drag it in to our daily processes at work :)

    I'm honestly, sincerely and truely, very very interested in what influenced the decision to make underlined text wait this long?

    It's not that I want to get hung up on one small thing. It's that I'd love to understand the decisionmaking by the company that produces the software I use day-in-day-out for 15 years now! I figured we might be able to learn from this. Point isn't to ridicule. Point is that I'm genuinely interested in this from several aspects.

    From all aspects;

    • Technical resources - what made it so difficult to implement? Custom ground-up built text processor? Used some other framework that didn't support it? Has it got anything to do with how the Photoshop one is remarkably underwhelming too? (underline doesn't scale with the text there)

    • Product design - why wasn't it prioritised? The web is built on links. It's the oldest trick in the book. Nothing more defines the internet than underlined text. It might be the single most recognisable feature of a web page over anything else. Even if that fails - wouldn't you say the web is 99% text? So having a powerful text processer would be the no.1 priority? Could be wrong here of course!

    • Public perception - I'm sure there's other times where products missed out on core functionality, but I've sure seen a lot of public ridicule get thrown at Adobe XD for this choice. Did that do anything at all? It was still not in the first live iteration of the software though.

    Lastly;

    Thanks for doing an AMA - even if you don't feel like answering the drivel above!

    • Kyle Galle, 2 hours ago

      Hi Dirk, I am glad to hear your excitement for the latest release!

      In regard to underline, yes, the team had to overcome a few technical hurdles. Some additional details are here from our August AMA.

      The community provided quick feedback on the absence of this feature since day one and the team strove to deliver it without compromising on quality and performance.

      We enjoy engaging with the community via these AMAs and we'll continue the discussion with you in 2018!

  • kamyab farhadi, 40 minutes ago

    Hi Thank you so much for the last update and nice features. intensively we are waiting for the RTL support in the Adobe XD as we have in the other Adobe products. it's going to be a concern for the designers in Iran.

    Thank you

    • Kyle Galle, a minute ago

      Hi Kamyab, thank you for the compliment! If you have not already, I would upvote the RTL support request here

  • Nick McVey, 8 hours ago

    Not sure if its in the roadmap, but i find myself using Superscript and Subscript quite a bit. text editing is lacking in most of these screen design tools, so its nice to see the XD team taking this seriously.

    • Kyle Galle, 8 hours ago

      Hi Nick, thanks for the feedback. If you don't mind me asking, are there specific projects where you need to use Superscript/Subscript? Is it for communicating reference links or formulas or for something else?

      I also recommend upvoting this request here

