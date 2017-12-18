Are you using the right tools? The 2017 Design Tools Survey
24 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX Designer @ Lucid Software
Hi everyone,
I've been waiting for someone to release a survey about design tools. It's one of the most confusing parts of our industry: which tool should I use? What do I learn next? We are experiencing an explosion of competing tools and innovation, but no one is capturing it as it happens.
I still haven't seen a survey come through yet, so here it is. What tools did you use this year?
