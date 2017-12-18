Projectwise - A platform for designers to contribute to open source projects. (projectwise.in)
1 day ago from Yogesh Kumar, Growth Hacker
Big fan of this idea — problem right now is that there are no projects! Right now there is nothing for the DN community to help with. As someone who has started a marketplace before, allow me to make a suggestion: reach out directly to open-source project maintainers, asking if they would be interested in having you post their project.
Glad to hear that you like it. I have been reaching out to open source projects maintainers to add their projects. Let's see how it goes. Thanks for the advice, will keep at it.
You know, I never put it together till just now, but open source projects are a pretty awesome way for designers to get "experience" without actually being hired. A decent open source contribution would impress me so much more than "pixel perfect" designs for a made up client/project.
Hi Andrew, that is one of the big reason I decided to create this. Designers need practice which leads them to build a lot of conceptual UI for made up projects. This way their work can have real world impact.
This is a great idea! If you’re looking for some extra help, in the open source spirit, I’d be happy to help you bring in both sides of the marketplace.
Hi Chris, glad you liked the project. It would be really great if you could bring people for both sides of the platform. Looking forward to your contribution.
Are we going to be quals whose experience and ideas can help shape the direction of the project or just pixel monekys doing the mindless bidding of the maintainers to "make their project look pretty"? Asking for a friend.
Hi Stuart, the platform allows you to explore projects that need design help, but open source itself lets any one speak out their voices. Take a look at this example.
The big problem that nobody wants to address when it comes to designers and open-source is that open-source contributions never work unless you use the project yourself (and this works for both design and code).
Open-source projects that are used by designers typically don't have much trouble finding design help if they want it.
So trying to connect designers to random open-source projects is not the right approach. If you really want to improve open-source design, you have to get designers to broaden their own horizons (for example, by learning to code) and then they'll naturally want to pitch in to improve the new tools they're learning to use.
