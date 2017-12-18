Site Released: UIJar.com for hand-picked Dribbble designs for your real life projects. (uijar.com)
1 day ago from Oykun Yilmaz, oykun.com & minimalstuff.com
I'm an early Dribbble user, I remember the times that 90%+ of posts were useful, inspiring and from real life projects. They are still there but very much lost in thousands on trendy posts.
Here at UIJar.com I hand-pick these inspiring, smart designs from Dribbble as much as I can, not the trendy ones that can't be applied to real life projects.
I hope you will find it useful.
I think this would be useful if we could actually see and compare the IRL developed version of these designs.
Ha! I have just been working on that feature!
