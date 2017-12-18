3 comments

  • Oykun YilmazOykun Yilmaz, 23 hours ago

    I'm an early Dribbble user, I remember the times that 90%+ of posts were useful, inspiring and from real life projects. They are still there but very much lost in thousands on trendy posts.

    Here at UIJar.com I hand-pick these inspiring, smart designs from Dribbble as much as I can, not the trendy ones that can't be applied to real life projects.

    I hope you will find it useful.

    1 point