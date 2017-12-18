5 comments

  • Jake KnappJake Knapp, 16 hours ago

    This is the best possible chance to hear me have a rambling conversation with an Irish guy.

  • Bryant ChouBryant Chou, 16 hours ago

    I remember working with Jake on some early design projects when we were building Vungle's first dashboard in 2012 while Jake was at Google Ventures. One of the most insightful designers I've had the pleasure of chatting with, so looking forward to this podcast!

  • Jamie Diamond, 5 hours ago

    Oh, this guy. I recently subscribed to AJ&Smart's YouTube, so this should be cool.

