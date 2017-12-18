A new product-focussed podcast by Jake Knapp (author of Sprint) (productbreakfastclub.com)
1 day ago from Jonathan Courtney, UX Designer/Founder at AJ&Smart
1 day ago from Jonathan Courtney, UX Designer/Founder at AJ&Smart
This is the best possible chance to hear me have a rambling conversation with an Irish guy.
FINALLY
I remember working with Jake on some early design projects when we were building Vungle's first dashboard in 2012 while Jake was at Google Ventures. One of the most insightful designers I've had the pleasure of chatting with, so looking forward to this podcast!
Oh, this guy. I recently subscribed to AJ&Smart's YouTube, so this should be cool.
Cool!!!! Great to hear you found us through YT!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now