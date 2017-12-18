Site Design: iFixit – Fix The World (ifixit.com)
1 day ago from Cole Bemis, Frontend Developer and Designer
Ha, was expecting a little more than to be sold a hoody...
Lovely design.
I guess I'll add another "I'm a little confused" about the flow of the site in that the vague statement followed immediately by some random merch doesn't make much sense or help me understand who you are (or indeed why I should even buy something).
An immediate help would be to move the about text at the end of the page to the top to give us a clue but I'd definitely tone back the product until after you've at least told me what you are or your mission etc and then perhaps try sell me on the "buying our stuff helps support our mission" angle.
This took forever to load.
Not sure how some clothes likely made by low paid and abused workers in China are going to fix the world but ok.
