How to Design a Remarkable Logo? (themindstudios.com)
1 day ago from Elina Bessarabova, CMO
1 day ago from Elina Bessarabova, CMO
As for me as I'm not very good at design and I think that Logo is very important to any company it's better to hire someone to make it. Personally I asked for help one good Illustrator who worked in web design for a long time dieppastudio.com Maybe you'll need a help too. Anyway it's even just interesting to look through her works.
Many company owners are questioning the importance of logo for a company. What is the purpose of company a logo and how to design a logo for online business? We will try to give an answer to these questions, with some info on online branding and logo design on top.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now