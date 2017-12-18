2 comments

  • Molly Lavigne, 3 minutes ago

    As for me as I'm not very good at design and I think that Logo is very important to any company it's better to hire someone to make it. Personally I asked for help one good Illustrator who worked in web design for a long time dieppastudio.com Maybe you'll need a help too. Anyway it's even just interesting to look through her works.

    0 points
  • Elina Bessarabova, 1 day ago

    Many company owners are questioning the importance of logo for a company. What is the purpose of company a logo and how to design a logo for online business? We will try to give an answer to these questions, with some info on online branding and logo design on top.

    0 points