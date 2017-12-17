3 comments

  • Jens Debergh, 2 days ago

    A little nice update to the library:

    • Supports all pikaday features fully.
    • Updated README with a proper reference to heavy lifter Pikaday.
    1 point
  • Denis RojcykDenis Rojcyk, 1 day ago

    Inspired? You min rip off? :)

    0 points
    • Jens Debergh, 1 day ago

      You're right! Doesn't mean its a bad thing though. Datepickers for web mostly look like shit. It's just a nice addition for people who would like to use a nicely designed datepicker and get started under 5 minutes.

      Keep in mind I'm a developer not a designer but I like nice visuals. :)

      2 points