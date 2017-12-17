React Calendar v1.0.6 inspired by Things for mac (github.com)
2 days ago from Jens Debergh, Developer
A little nice update to the library:
Inspired? You min rip off? :)
You're right! Doesn't mean its a bad thing though. Datepickers for web mostly look like shit. It's just a nice addition for people who would like to use a nicely designed datepicker and get started under 5 minutes.
Keep in mind I'm a developer not a designer but I like nice visuals. :)
