Design + Code v2
2 days ago from Spencer Bigum, UX/UI Developer
I just came across the latest version: https://designcode.io/ It looks incredible, but I want to make sure its a true step-by-step tutorial on how to build the app he advertises. Wondering if anyone can comment on version 1 of design + code, or if they've already signed up and started the with version 2.
Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now