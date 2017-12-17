Design + Code v2

I just came across the latest version: https://designcode.io/ It looks incredible, but I want to make sure its a true step-by-step tutorial on how to build the app he advertises. Wondering if anyone can comment on version 1 of design + code, or if they've already signed up and started the with version 2.

  • Meng ToMeng To, 1 day ago

    Hi Spencer,

    Disclaimer: I'm the author. To answer your question and to get straight to the point, yes, it's truly a step-by-step tutorial on how to build the app. Currently, we have chapter 1, 2 and half of chapter 3 delivered. In total, 46 sections with an average of 1300 words, and a 30 mins video to accompany each section. An example of a video is: http://designcode.io/framer-intro (imagine this topic divided into 40 sections that explain each step).

    We've already released the source code of the final app to our readers. In addition, we've shared the beta version of the app via Testflight.

    By the end of the year, we'll have 20-30 more sections on Swift. I was crazy enough to think I could get all of this done by November 14 while starting an entirely new team of 10 during the holidays, but this time, it's real. The exciting part is that we have so much more content coming: Framer, React, ARKit, etc.

    Happy to answer more questions!

    Meng

    • Spencer Bigum, 1 day ago

      Wow Meng To, Thank you so much for personally reaching out. The quality is solid and I recognize the hustle and work put into the product. In addition to building the app itself, will I learn the basics of swift/xCode? What sort of skills will I take away from this class? The only reason I'm asking is I want to learn to make apps and want to make sure I learn the foundation of swift/xCode in order to do that. Again really appreciate you reaching out and as a designer/dev - a huge kudos to your platform you've built.

      • Meng ToMeng To, 13 hours ago

        Of course, thank you for asking! :)

        Yes, you'll first learn the basics of Swift from a designer standpoint. As I've gone through this arduous process myself in the past, I have come to recognize that I require a lot of visual examples to keep my interest going. I love to achieve real results such as modern animation techniques and layouts. You can expect to learn how to implement your own designs and be able to build an app that's launchable to the App Store. In a team, you can be more proactive and really help your developers with basic things like editing the layout, assets, animations and in some cases, your own experiments. That's how I learned. Additionally, you can decide to prototype directly in Swift Playground. You will also learn the best practices encouraged by Apple such as designing for iPhone X, naming conventions, how to organize your files, usage of Storyboard, libraries, etc. Those skills are totally transferable to Framer, React or Android.

        You are always welcome to try it out and if that's really not what you're looking for, it's totally refundable!

        • Spencer Bigum, 11 hours ago

          thank you so much! So helpful. One issue I had on chrome - the video would not play just fyi.

  • Peter Vogt, 1 day ago

    I completed Design+Code 1 in 2014. It was wonderful, and indeed, was a step by step, hands on and beautiful course on building the app that was advertised.

    I've yet to use any of the iOS skills I learned since I've been working on web apps for the last three years, but just having them in my back pocket is worth the price of admission. I plan on buying the new course and completing it over the holidays.

  • leanne mclaughlinleanne mclaughlin, 10 hours ago

    I have version 2 and would definitely recommend. It's still in beta so things are being added and updated regularly. If you are purchasing just to learn to use Xcode there is currently 1 chapter with 13 sections each with varying depth available now.

