React-Native theme for Pocket UI Kit by EpicPxls (react-native-pocket.epicpxls.com)
2 hours ago from Epic Coders, creator of EpicPxls.com
2 hours ago from Epic Coders, creator of EpicPxls.com
Very good looking UI kit! Will definitely check the react native theme, something I don't see very often these days.
Thank you very much. :)
It seems like there is a trend here with all this crypto frenzy. Everybody needs a financial app now. :D Nice touch.
Thank you. We actually have another app coming along that fits this description.
Thanks for checking this out guys. Let me know what you think of our theme. We've been working on it for a while now.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now