5 comments

  • Anatolie Stafie, 13 minutes ago

    Very good looking UI kit! Will definitely check the react native theme, something I don't see very often these days.

  • Razvan Ciocanel, 16 minutes ago

    It seems like there is a trend here with all this crypto frenzy. Everybody needs a financial app now. :D Nice touch.

    • Epic CodersEpic Coders, 1 minute ago

      Thank you. We actually have another app coming along that fits this description.

  • Epic CodersEpic Coders, 1 hour ago

    Thanks for checking this out guys. Let me know what you think of our theme. We've been working on it for a while now.

