Why does Adobe suck?

In general i am using sketch for my work. I create user interfaces. Currently i am working in illustrator and make some illustrations. Couple of days ago i used photoshop to crop images and do a thing. I have nearly 15 years experience in different adobe programs. The last days where a huge disaster. Illustrator is near to non functional workflow wise. So many little bugs i won't count. Workflows are really old and time consuming. All over the Adobe applications there are ton of bugs unfinished implementations of features. If i feedback bugs to adobe they just say: reinstall the application. Come on... Why do they still create useless features instead of polishing their apps for a new generation?

I just want to ask how many of you still using Adobe products? And also want to know if you guys have the same hazzle that i have. I thought it might be helpful to write an open letter to adobe in the name of the designernews community, what do you think about that? I still have the opinion that Adobe doesn't care anymore.

I currently thinking about switching to Affinity for illustrations. But i still need to keep After Effects and Photoshop. I don't like whats out there at the moment for these two, recommendations welcome.