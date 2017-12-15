I'm going to do an percentage calculator app for OS X any UI designer willing to collaborate?
2 hours ago from nusu alabuga, Full-Stack Developer
I always forget the formula for calculating percentage, will do an Open Source, OS X Menu Bar app for this reason. I know a site that does exactly the same thing Percentage Calculator, this is for the topics, In menubar app there will be 4 options like this guy did. Does anyone want to collaborate with me on this tiny project?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now