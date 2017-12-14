iMac Pro Now Available (apple.com)
People keep speccing up machines and saying this is actually good value for money. The reality is if you could spec up anything you'd never build this machine because it's not actually a useful build especially in such a heat constrained space.
E.g almost no one needs ECC ram. Thunderbolt is pretty worthless outside of the Mac space. You'd likely go with Threadripper over Xeon, you'd definitely go with 1-3 Nvidia GPUs over any AMD (especially a LOL 8Gb one) if doing 3D work.
Can't see any point to this unless you are one of the dying breed of Final Cut editors or an extremely wealthy iOS dev.
