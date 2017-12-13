Hiding portfolio content on small screens

17 hours ago from , UX/UI Designer

I've noticed a trend recently of designers hiding their content completely on small screens (these examples are all developed by Aristide Benoist... can that be considered a trend? lol)

Example

This isn't a critique, I'm genuinely interested in what others think about the practice – is it just a matter of being able to control how people view your work? I know Christopher Nolan would die if you told him you were watching Dunkirk on your iPhone X, but you CAN still choose to watch it.

Jenny, Ben, Aristide, if you're reading, would love to know your reasoning behind the decision!

1 comment

  • STUPIDkid .coSTUPIDkid .co, 15 hours ago

    lol. mobile coming soon.

    i noticed a couple of these say that they look better on bigger screens, or on mobile, but seriously, whats the point. if i was looking to hire someone and their website made fun of my window size choice (i like to run tiled windows on both my screens most of the time for anything that isn't a design program) then they are not getting an interview.

    i don't understand why they have made this choice. yes, some of the work was probably created to be shown at a specific size, but it just seems obnoxious to me

    0 points