Ask DN: Hiding portfolio content on small screens

I've noticed a trend recently of designers hiding their content completely on small screens (these examples are all developed by Aristide Benoist... can that be considered a trend? lol)

Example

This isn't a critique, I'm genuinely interested in what others think about the practice – is it just a matter of being able to control how people view your work? I know Christopher Nolan would die if you told him you were watching Dunkirk on your iPhone X, but you CAN still choose to watch it.

Jenny, Ben, Aristide, if you're reading, would love to know your reasoning behind the decision!