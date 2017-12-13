Elements —iOS UI kit by Sketch (sketchapp.com)
2 hours ago from Javier-Simon Cuello, Freelance Designer
2 hours ago from Javier-Simon Cuello, Freelance Designer
Interesting to see Sketch release a UI kit! Very well done, too.
Definitely worth checking out to see the techniques used for laying out a design system.
Exactly, I thought the same! I hope to learn a few tricks from it.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now