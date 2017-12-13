Why the Research Against Sliders is Wrong (smartslider3.com)
from Roland Soos, Nextendweb
1 hour ago from Roland Soos, Nextendweb
I've been on the anti slider bandwagon for awhile, the article makes some compelling arguments. When it comes to mobile sliding / swiping is a natural user experience. My biggest reason I shy away from them is unflattering photography from clients. You design something that works great with some photography from unsplash for example, and then the design just doesn't work with the clients photography.
