Bootsketch: Design sites faster (looking for feedback)

Hi All! Really excited to share my latest project Bootsketch.com with you. I'm treating this as a "soft launch" to get some feedback from other designers before I drive traffic to it.

What is bootsketch?

Bootsketch is a sketch file that gives you all of the Bootstrap components in the latest 4.0 documentation.

The problem

I design a lot of sites that are developed in Bootstrap. All of the current Bootstrap sketch files seem to be missing the mark. no symbols or poor use of symbols, ineffective symbol overrides, unorganized, not resizable, colors / type aren't linked to components

My Solution

In Bootsketch I've created each symbol to be resizable, intuitive, and extendable

All colors are linked to layer styles and symbols so updating branding is extremely quick and easy. Updating text styles is just as easy

With all of that said...

I welcome any bit of feedback you might have. Anything from:

Price point

Design

Copy

How useful you think the product is

What would you change, etc.

This is the first place I'm posting it, so I can get feedback and iterate. As a thank you here is coupon code for $20 off Bootsketch

Coupon code: