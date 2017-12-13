Bootsketch: Design sites faster (looking for feedback)
2 hours ago from Seth Coelen, Freelance UI/UX
Hi All! Really excited to share my latest project Bootsketch.com with you. I'm treating this as a "soft launch" to get some feedback from other designers before I drive traffic to it.
What is bootsketch?
Bootsketch is a sketch file that gives you all of the Bootstrap components in the latest 4.0 documentation.
The problem
I design a lot of sites that are developed in Bootstrap. All of the current Bootstrap sketch files seem to be missing the mark. no symbols or poor use of symbols, ineffective symbol overrides, unorganized, not resizable, colors / type aren't linked to components
My Solution
In Bootsketch I've created each symbol to be resizable, intuitive, and extendable
All colors are linked to layer styles and symbols so updating branding is extremely quick and easy. Updating text styles is just as easy
With all of that said...
I welcome any bit of feedback you might have. Anything from:
- Price point
- Design
- Copy
- How useful you think the product is
- What would you change, etc.
This is the first place I'm posting it, so I can get feedback and iterate. As a thank you here is coupon code for $20 off Bootsketch
Coupon code:
DNForTheWin
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now