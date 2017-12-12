Live now on Behance: UX / UI design with Marc Reisen, Zack London, Timothy Hykes and Cathy Wang
1 hour ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
1 hour ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
For this week’s live stream we’re focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers who will create and share designs, while discussing how they approach their work.
WHERE: http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST, to 5PM PST. Archives will be available in the AdobeLive playlist on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://adobe.ly/AdobeLivePlaylist
WHO:
Marc Reisen, 9am - 11am: Design team lead for the mobile core team at Atlassian, who has worked on core experiences for Jira, Confluence and Stride. Marc will show you how to create valuable user interfaces with an emphasis on storytelling. Watch as he prototypes a fitness app, exploring two types of users (trainer and trainee), and discusses UX standards for mobile apps, onboarding, login/sign-up, and landing pages. http://marcreisen.dribbble.com/
Zack London, 11am - 1pm: Senior UX Designer at Ammunition who has worked across different tiers of design at agencies, nonprofits, and AI startups. Having worked on every stage of the creative life-cycle for both digital and physical products, Zack’s past clients include: Ember, Gridspace, Cafe X, Beats by Dre, Fossil and Polaroid. Watch him work on new app ideas as he shows you how to design and prototype beautiful user interfaces. https://www.zacklondon.com/
Timothy Hykes, 1pm - 3pm: UX Designer at Wells Fargo and President of AIGA St. Louis. Timothy specializes in typographic and minimalistic solutions for screen, print, and branding. Known for his passion project The 28 Days of Black Designer Project, he’ll show his entire workflow--from paper sketching to wireframing to a final working prototyping of an app that teaches you how to play the piano. https://www.behance.net/timothyhykes
Cathy Wang, 3pm - 5pm: Web Designer at Apple and was a former production artist creating high fidelity interfaces for Apple devices. Watch as Cathy designs an app for creating your own audio journal, using her UX, iconography, and storyboarding skills to develop balanced and user-friendly interfaces. You’ll see how graphic and web design interact with UX design. https://www.behance.net/qwang34896
You can see upcoming streams and times at: https://www.behance.net/live/schedule
Be sure to chat with the designers directly via the Behance chat pod!
We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now