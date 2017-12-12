InVision V7 | Updates for 2018 (invisionapp.com)
2 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
2 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
Introducing Spaces: For all of you requesting better organizational patterns and hierarchy of projects (read here as: “FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS GOOD IN THIS WORLD, PLEASE GIVE ME FOLDERS!!!”), I’m happy to tell you we’re introducing ‘Spaces’. Spaces make it possible to organize all of your project-related documents into one thematic group. This includes prototypes, boards, freehands, as well as documents from other critical tools your organization relies on. Yay.
Much Faster: This newest version is built from the ground up to be highly responsive and reliable at scale. We’ve stripped down and rebuilt much of the core architecture here to optimize for performance across all existing tech pieces; not only to prepare for the arrival of Studio and DSM, but to optimize daily experience and general speediness across the platform.
Powerful Enhanced Sharing Options: We’re dramatically improving sharing with the flexibility to distinguish roles and customize access across your projects. This means better sharing controls, permissions and overall options for all of your documents.
New Unified Design: V7 introduces a new universal design language to deliver consistent user experience across the platform. We’ve tightened up the look and feel across many of our key value props (prototypes, boards, inspect, etc), reducing complexity to provide a cohesive, familiar experience across the entire platform.
V7 constitutes a large amount of ‘behind the scenes’ work that’s been going on for quite some time. Excited to embark on 2018 with you all! As always, hit me up with any questions or request you might have. Wishing you all the happiest of holidays!
This looks epic! Great job guys. Super excited :)
Looks great!
But don't become the Microsoft (this weird company, which announced surface tables and zunes back then) of design tools by just announcing great stuff and never delivering. Time is running, guys. I'm seeing the danger of not being relevant anymore when it's out, because the next Figma came out of nothing and does the same stuff much better.
But yeh, I'm frustrated because I don't have access ;) Sorry for that.
