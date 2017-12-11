6 comments

    damn, i could definitely use a tool like this.... found myself doing it manually a few days ago.... looked around for a tool that would do the job, but couldn't find anything...

    This is a super useful tool if it works the way I think it will.

    Not just for planning a project, but also for checking existing sites for style errors, missing pages, etc.

    Backstory:

    I kept finding myself doing this same arduous task over and over whenever i got a new project. It would take me hours to manually screenshot each site's page and generate a flowchart that i could share with my client and team.

    We are looking to improve this critical phase of everyone's workflow.

    Please share it internally with your teams and signup. I may just ask you for a 5 min interview to understand how this tool could help you more, as we are planning a backlog of core features.

    thanks!

