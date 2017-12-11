:: Introducing ⚡ Visual Sitemaps
3 hours ago from Artur Maklyarevsky, POP-team.io | Design2Dev
damn, i could definitely use a tool like this.... found myself doing it manually a few days ago.... looked around for a tool that would do the job, but couldn't find anything...
amen. yah i was gobsmacked and pissed when i couldnt find a solution. We are planning to add some other nice features like : Threaded Team Comments, scheduled crawls, and SiteMap forking..
damn..that's awesome :) how soon can I get my hands on it ????
Q1 2018!
Backstory:
I kept finding myself doing this same arduous task over and over whenever i got a new project. It would take me hours to manually screenshot each site's page and generate a flowchart that i could share with my client and team.
We are looking to improve this critical phase of everyone's workflow.
Please share it internally with your teams and signup. I may just ask you for a 5 min interview to understand how this tool could help you more, as we are planning a backlog of core features.
thanks!
