Would you give me some personal-site feedback? (alexprice.co)
Love the simplicity of it.
However, The Email me button looks very pixelated.
I also feel you should put "I'm" at the bottom where you speak about what you're looking for. It reads a bit weird at the moment.
From a userflow point, maybe set to open you're social links in a new tab, this way potential employers aren't leaving your website.
But overall the minimalism is very good, definitely gets straight to the point which I like!
Hope this helps,
Conner
