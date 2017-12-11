1 comment

  • Conner Sinclair, a minute ago

    Love the simplicity of it.

    However, The Email me button looks very pixelated.

    I also feel you should put "I'm" at the bottom where you speak about what you're looking for. It reads a bit weird at the moment.

    From a userflow point, maybe set to open you're social links in a new tab, this way potential employers aren't leaving your website.

    But overall the minimalism is very good, definitely gets straight to the point which I like!

    Hope this helps,

    Conner

    0 points