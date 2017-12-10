Today, I’m sharing a small design tool that I’ve been working on. With Tracy you can convert monochrome sketches, drawings or hand lettering to SVG.

In contrast to Adobe Illustrator’s general purpose "Live Trace", Tracy is optimized for tracing monochrome, low-fi, simple drawings. You might find it useful for presentations or websites that require a hand made human touch.

Just drag and drop a photo and adjust the smoothing and boldness as needed. You can also connect your smartphone to take photos of your drawings that you want to vectorize.

So far it works for my needs, but I’m curious if you find this useful, too. I know that some people use Procreate on iPad to draw digitally these days, but this is for the rest of us.

Tracy: From Paper to Vector

http://www.usetracy.com

Demo Video

https://vimeo.com/246579946

More on implementation details

https://medium.com/@getflourish/from-mobile-to-desktop-cross-device-communication-using-websockets-f9c48f669c8