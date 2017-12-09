Portfolio - Yarosky Cruz (yaroskycruz.com)
Critical feedback is welcome.
Your logo is blurry on iPhone X, needs them SVGs.
It's simple enough that it probably should be an SVG.
The image itself is blurry, regardless of device
Here's my feedback:
The first impression is good, it gets straight to the point and presents your work in a clear manner, which I am sure potential clients will appreciate.
I do think it feels a little dated though, with the old school colours, the muted greys at the top, the blue a-links, and there are also some minor question marks like why is there a separate hover effect on the category of a project when it sends you to the same place, why is the footer not stuck to the bottom of the page, why are the 'See live demo' links just plain links and not a button, etc.
Also, be careful with putting your email directly on the site, you'll never see the end of the spam.
Looking good. I'd love to see some 2x retina graphics on there though.
I'm not sure you need the nav bar at all. The sections aren't that far apart to the point where the jumps make me feel like "that was it"? I could just look an inch further down instead of clinking a link
Very clean and easy to use! Nice work!
The only issue I have is that the navbar has not really been styled any differently than the default bootstrap theme. To me, it kind of makes it feel like it has just been taken entirely from their code snippets without any of your own design input. You can copy the CSS from the nav toggler on my brother's site if you would like: https://jeremyblode.com
Also how is this so quick? Is it using Gatsby or something?
Centered Proxima Nova. Really?
Your opening statement could be one sentence. Avoid central justification at all costs!
Portfolio pieces need to show more than one image.
Not that it's a stellar decision here, but why "...at all costs"!
It’s very nice but I have two points.
Why do you use hamburger menu when you only have three items? You can most likely avoid it.
Also I think the line height is rather large, at least in the front page.
Agreed.
Here are my 2 cents.
I would go as far as having one single item in the menu : Contact
We don't need the other 2. It's only one page, About is the top and Work is just after, most likely visible on page load. Get rid of the burger menu.
I'd make a few other edits:
loose the hello-my-name-is tone and go straight to the point like the rest of the page does. For ex. :
The intro section needs further tweaking. You don't need all those margins upon margins and percentage width breakpoints. It makes awkward word-wrap (and a taller than needed section) on everything under 1200px.
Same thing for the contact section. For ex. :
Make edits for narrow viewports. Quick ex :
Your images look blurry. Use 2x images and SVG.
Also agree with Cristian Moisei's and Matthew Blode's comments.
Don't fade the pictures, it makes the colors look washed out. The scaling hover effect is enough. Would be nice if you had one effect on the whole item, including the title, instead of one for the image and one for the title. By the way, html5 is just fine with you using tags to wrap divs or other block-level elements. Just make the itself a block-level element.
Do something about the footer, it looks bad when it doesn't reach to bottom of the screen. Make the page background the same color or stick it to the bottom or anything else that says: I took care of it. I would just remove the footer.
Add a way to navigate the works on work pages. A basic (looping) previous/next nav. will do but don't make me go back to the homepage every time.
Work the style (See live demo links, color scheme, etc.)
And finally, please don't mind the imperative tone, this is just an opinion :)
Works for me. To the point. Simple. Just how I like it.
I don't mind the logos for each piece of work, but would be cool to see an example of the work on hover
This is 100X better than what your website looked like when you first posted it on DN! It's also great to see that you implemented a ton of the feedback you got.
My critique: I wish there was a way for you to implement the "process book" of each project right onto the page so I don't have to click into another link to see how you got to where you ended up with the design of your websites. It just seems like an unnecessary extra step.
Your about section is a page jump rather than an actual page. I'd either make the about section more personal and talk more about you or make another page with that detailed information.
Good job dude!
Great job! Looks really clean.
Thanks everyone for all the good feedback. I'll definitely be referencing this thread when I started fixing and redesigning the portfolio.
