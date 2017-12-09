17 comments

  • Darren AlawiDarren Alawi, 2 days ago

    Your logo is blurry on iPhone X, needs them SVGs.

    • Ryan Slama, 19 hours ago

      It's simple enough that it probably should be an SVG.

      The image itself is blurry, regardless of device

  • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 1 day ago

    Here's my feedback:

    The first impression is good, it gets straight to the point and presents your work in a clear manner, which I am sure potential clients will appreciate.

    I do think it feels a little dated though, with the old school colours, the muted greys at the top, the blue a-links, and there are also some minor question marks like why is there a separate hover effect on the category of a project when it sends you to the same place, why is the footer not stuck to the bottom of the page, why are the 'See live demo' links just plain links and not a button, etc.

    Also, be careful with putting your email directly on the site, you'll never see the end of the spam.

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 1 day ago

    Looking good. I'd love to see some 2x retina graphics on there though.

  • Ryan Slama, 15 hours ago

    I'm not sure you need the nav bar at all. The sections aren't that far apart to the point where the jumps make me feel like "that was it"? I could just look an inch further down instead of clinking a link

  • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 1 day ago

    Very clean and easy to use! Nice work!

    The only issue I have is that the navbar has not really been styled any differently than the default bootstrap theme. To me, it kind of makes it feel like it has just been taken entirely from their code snippets without any of your own design input. You can copy the CSS from the nav toggler on my brother's site if you would like: https://jeremyblode.com

    Also how is this so quick? Is it using Gatsby or something?

  • Tyler RenfroTyler Renfro, 21 hours ago

    Centered Proxima Nova. Really?

  • Dean HaydenDean Hayden, 1 day ago

    Your opening statement could be one sentence. Avoid central justification at all costs!

    Portfolio pieces need to show more than one image.

  • Amir M Abdol, 1 day ago

    It’s very nice but I have two points.

    Why do you use hamburger menu when you only have three items? You can most likely avoid it.

    Also I think the line height is rather large, at least in the front page.

  • Culita AioaneiCulita Aioanei, 1 minute ago

    Works for me. To the point. Simple. Just how I like it.

  • Jesse HeadJesse Head, a minute ago

    I don't mind the logos for each piece of work, but would be cool to see an example of the work on hover

  • Clarence JohnsonClarence Johnson, 1 minute ago

    This is 100X better than what your website looked like when you first posted it on DN! It's also great to see that you implemented a ton of the feedback you got.

    My critique: I wish there was a way for you to implement the "process book" of each project right onto the page so I don't have to click into another link to see how you got to where you ended up with the design of your websites. It just seems like an unnecessary extra step.

    Your about section is a page jump rather than an actual page. I'd either make the about section more personal and talk more about you or make another page with that detailed information.

    Good job dude!

  • Samay Shamdasani, a minute ago

    Great job! Looks really clean.

  • Jay CruzJay Cruz, 8 minutes ago

    Thanks everyone for all the good feedback. I'll definitely be referencing this thread when I started fixing and redesigning the portfolio.

