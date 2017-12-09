My Portfolio is Up

2 hours ago from

yaroskycruz.com

Critical feedback is welcome.

  • Matthew BlodeMatthew Blode, 21 minutes ago

    Very clean and easy to use! Nice work!

    The only issue I have is that the navbar has not really been styled any differently than the default bootstrap theme. To me, it kind of makes it feel like it has just been taken entirely from their code snippets without any of your own design input. You can copy the CSS from the nav toggler on my brother's site if you would like: https://jeremyblode.com

    Also how is this so quick? Is it using Gatsby or something?

