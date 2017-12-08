Aspect Ratio - Aspect ratio calculator and device resolutions resource for designers and developers. (aspectrat.io)
2 hours ago from Ryan Hefner, Product Builder at Rock Kick Co.
When my math brain has been struggling, I've actually written ratios on post-its to properly visualize them. Love the simplicity of this.
Thanks! I really appreciate it. Yeah, this spawned from doing the same thing. Figured there had to be a better way to resolve that monotonous task. Glad it works for you!
Hi, here's a little tool I made to help me when dealing with aspect ratios and device resolutions. I hope it's as helpful for you as it has been for me.
Let me know what I can do to make it more useful or usable.
