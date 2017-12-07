2 comments

  • Matt Coddington, 3 minutes ago

    It's a shame this guy didn't give it a real go - I think the idea has merit.

    Something he may have tried was integrating his app with the more popular HR tools out there that offer app marketplaces (like Salesforce). Probably would be an easier sell convincing someone to add on to an app they're already invested in.

  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, 1 minute ago

    I'm not sure this is a good Failory, they quit before they even really started.

