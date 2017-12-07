Team Voice: How not to bootstrap as a solo founder (failory.com)
2 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
2 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
It's a shame this guy didn't give it a real go - I think the idea has merit.
Something he may have tried was integrating his app with the more popular HR tools out there that offer app marketplaces (like Salesforce). Probably would be an easier sell convincing someone to add on to an app they're already invested in.
I'm not sure this is a good Failory, they quit before they even really started.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now