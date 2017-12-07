Finch.io: new collaboration feature
2 hours ago from Janis Vegis, UX designer
Hey DN folks,
Today we launched a new collaboration feature – public sharing. With Finch you can quickly tweak website's design and share it with your team, client or any other human to gather feedback.
Here's a public version of our landing page (the magic is behind the icon in the top right corner): https://beta.finch.io/v/2k3uuKvH
Feedback is welcomed!
