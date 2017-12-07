Leading screen design tool in 2018
2 hours ago from Korey Hall, User Interface Designer
What do you think is going to be the leading design tool in 2018? With the release of InVision Studio, Sketch 5 and now a new tool from Framer? (December 20th). I'm wondering just who will be the industry-leading design tool? Whats your thoughts
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now