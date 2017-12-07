Leading screen design tool in 2018

2 hours ago from , User Interface Designer

What do you think is going to be the leading design tool in 2018? With the release of InVision Studio, Sketch 5 and now a new tool from Framer? (December 20th). I'm wondering just who will be the industry-leading design tool? Whats your thoughts

1 comment

  • Eduardo Tello, a minute ago

    I hope Sketch can keep up with the great features Figma already offers and what Studio is going to amaze us. For Framer, I don't know, not even excited for it - I like Principle the best so... not really a Framer user.

    0 points