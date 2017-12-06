How long does it take you to mock up a pretty single landing page or UI?

I know this is almost impossible to answer... But say you have an idea for a page and you want to get it dialed in. You have a wireframe - just something like a standard landing page -- hero section, a few sub-sections, etc, with some nice bells and whistles, a couple of illustrations, nice typography, etc. First draft - no revisions.

I ask because I'm super interested in how long it takes other designers to do things. Is it a few hours? A few days? We all work on deadlines but what is realistic? Bonus points if you're willing to share a design and tell us how long it took to mock up.