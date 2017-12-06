How to create shortcut for Set to Original Size Shortcut?
16 hours ago from Serkan Urhan, Design Team Lead @ Nesine.com
New Sketch version has a new property. Now we can set to original symbol size with right click. But this property isn't been layer or another main menu item.
How can I add to macOS shortcut for this action?
