TIME Person Of The Year 2017 (time.com)
1 day ago from Teodorik Mensl
1 day ago from Teodorik Mensl
I really like the design.
It bothers me that if you turn JS off all the content vanishes.
The whole thing is rendered with React. Why? Because you can click on an image and it flips over to reveal a little extra text? You can probably do that in pure CSS.
I'm not anti-JS, not anti-React, but I am anti-misuse of tech.
This is why we can't have nice things. 99% of the users won't care/notice.
A good font pairing from Google Fonts is there, Oswald and Lora.
Nice article display. Clean with a good variety and a little bit of style. Only downside is that I had no idea there was a bunch of related articles hidden under the hamburger menu icon.
This is really beautifully designed, especially with the powerful cover image at the very top. I also agree this doesn't need React, css would have been sufficient. Plus, I completely missed the "More +" action on each image. And the text that is revealed is a bit hard to read for me, the weight and spacing feels forced. I also didn't know the hamburger icon would bring up the runner-up list. "Short List" only appears if you scroll, which seems unnecessary to me. I'm glad Susan Fowler is in here!
The photography is impeccable.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now