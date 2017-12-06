6 comments

  • Ryan Tan, a minute ago

    Hands down, any Front-end languages. And probably worth considering InVision in 2018 as I predict InVision would be huge.

  • Ryan Hicks, a minute ago

    Front-end development. Whether it's production worthy or not.

  • Shaun Barton, 1 hour ago

    I spent most of my day yesterday learning how to animate SVGs with just CSS. Was quite fun and made a animated banner ad. Learned the basics and put something together in one day.

    • Daniel SchwarzDaniel Schwarz, 1 hour ago

      Heh, sounds like me and CSS Grid, although I'm still having trouble.

      • Shaun Barton, 30 minutes ago

        Yeah I almost started to tackle that yesterday instead of the animation. I talked myself out of it though and told myself I still have a little more time with bootstrap.

        • Daniel SchwarzDaniel Schwarz, a minute ago

          Once you get the hang of it you start to realize you can pretty much build an entire foundation with CSS Grid in much less code. It also works like a charm with flexbox.

