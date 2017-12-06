If you could learn a new design tool/skill today, what would it be?
2 hours ago from Daniel Schwarz, Design Editor at SitePoint
InVision Studio? Marvel App? UX fundamentals in a new light?
Hands down, any Front-end languages. And probably worth considering InVision in 2018 as I predict InVision would be huge.
Front-end development. Whether it's production worthy or not.
I spent most of my day yesterday learning how to animate SVGs with just CSS. Was quite fun and made a animated banner ad. Learned the basics and put something together in one day.
Heh, sounds like me and CSS Grid, although I'm still having trouble.
Yeah I almost started to tackle that yesterday instead of the animation. I talked myself out of it though and told myself I still have a little more time with bootstrap.
Once you get the hang of it you start to realize you can pretty much build an entire foundation with CSS Grid in much less code. It also works like a charm with flexbox.
