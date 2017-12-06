ASK DN: Christmas Gifts for Designers?

I'm wondering what are some great Christmas gifts for designers. What would you like to get? Let's share some gift ideas: any books, tools, gadgets, recommendations would be more than welcome.

PS. I know the Web is full of it, but I'm fishing for some original and also personal recommendations :-)

  • Paul HermannPaul Hermann, 31 minutes ago

    It's interesting how designers think that designers are some special breed that aren't really people but some special folk that need "Designer Gifts" and "Designer Food" and "Designer Notebooks".

    • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 2 minutes ago

      I can understand that some people have design as their hobby as well as their job, and I suppose it becomes their entire lifestyle.

      Power to those people, I suppose. Personally though, I want a bottle of scotch and some decent ratcheting spanners for Christmas. After 9-10 hours in front of a computer each day, I like my hobbies to be slightly more analogue.

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, a minute ago

    The 2017 Oris range is lovely, if anyone's into watches.

