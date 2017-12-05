1 comment

  • James SheddenJames Shedden, 44 minutes ago

    Hi Designer News — I’m here to share Spheres, a web app I designed & built.

    A bit of background — this started off as a browser experiment for making art with circles & a bit of a maths thrown in for fun (to create the illusion of 3D space using CSS transforms — if you’re viewing on desktop you’ll see what I mean).

    I showed this experiment to a few people who seemed to enjoy spending time with it which motivated me to develop it into something I could share more widely, so I went on to design an accompanying UI with some customisation options & a simple on-boarding process. I shipped the first version today — hope you enjoy!

