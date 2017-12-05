Subform Beta Invite

5 hours ago from , Design Lead

I received an invite to the Subform Beta program this morning. This is probably the first time I've seen a company charge such a steep price for beta access. $25/mo. And there's really no way to know if the tool fits my workflow before forking over the money.

Has anyone given this tool a run for its money yet?

  • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 4 hours ago

    The concept intrigued me, but I wouldn't necessarily drop $25/mo to beta test a product. Invision Studio is coming out next month and Sketch is progressing forward with somewhat better support for responsive design.

    I'll probably try it sometime in 2018...maybe.

