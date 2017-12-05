Subform Beta Invite
5 hours ago from Davey Holler, Design Lead
I received an invite to the Subform Beta program this morning. This is probably the first time I've seen a company charge such a steep price for beta access. $25/mo. And there's really no way to know if the tool fits my workflow before forking over the money.
Has anyone given this tool a run for its money yet?
