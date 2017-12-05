Flawless App with Sketch resizing rules support (producthunt.com)
What do you think about the new updates? What features would you like us to build next?
With our new updates you can:
Generate design for different screen sizes (Auto Layout) using Sketch files with “resizing rules” specified by design. Simply drop your Sketch file to Flawless App and it will automatically figure out what device you’re running & resize design appropriately. This is fundamentally important for proper design implementation.
Capture GIF of comparison to share it with your designer & team. Now all your team can see results of design & implementation comparison in a moment.
Compare your implementation with Zeplin designs. Flawless App supports tools you're working with.
Compare different designs with the real app on multiple simulators simultaneously (thanks to Xcode 9 multiple iOS simulators support).
Compare implementations with GIFs and much more.
Flawless makes your apps look exactly like the expected design on every iOS device. You can simply compare initial design and real implementation just inside development environment (on iOS simulator).
