How do you create wireframes?

from , julianmo.com

I'm interested in how you design new projects and if you start with wireframes, how do you create them? Do you create create them only for yourself or for a team? Do you create them on pen and paper or do you use some kind of tool? Thanks for the answers!

  Nathan Nash

    I've switched to using Balsamiq for wireframes. Previously I used Axure or Sketch but I hated wasted time creating detailed throw away deliverables. Balsamiq is super quick and easily understood by the developers I work with.

  Jan Zheng

    This is what I do for larger/more complex projects: I start on paper or more likely on Notes, notepad or similar software. I create lists, each list is a page with core features and necessary copy (based on conversation, research, or business requirements).

    This super rough list of requirements sets the basis for my initial wireframes (which are just boxes with each list written inside them, but I use Axure or Sketch bc it's easy to copy, paste, and move things around) which also show hierarchy (usually lines to other boxes or another list that says where the box could lead to). This relationship wireframe shows the relationships between all the pages of the site—this sets the basis for a rough site architecture. I then take a look all the feature requirements that exist across the boxes, like search, navigation, directions & hours open, sitemap links, etc. which I group into other boxes that would exist across the wireframe boxes (these are essentially your components, and usually end up as header, footer, nav bar, etc.).

    What I now have is groups of features and their relationships, and I would now have the confidence to create more detailed wireframes

    Hope that helps

  Rory Smyth

    Pen and paper usually. Or if its a complex flow, some basic blockframing (much better than wireframing) in Sketch and click through in invision. If it s a complex interaction, same deal except in principle or Flinto. Share them early to give people an idea.

