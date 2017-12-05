Product Disrupt Newsletter (producthunt.com)
from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer – darshangajara.com
I've a small request today.
It's been almost an year since I launched Product Disrupt for aspiring designers to learn product design from the internet. Acting on the suggestions of the community here and on PH, I also started a half-monthly newsletter with 12 issues been sent so far.
Today, I've launched the Product Disrupt Newsletter on Product Hunt. It would mean a great deal to me if you could show some support by upvoting it. Upvoting is easy and just requires for you to sign in with a social account.
Let's create, together!
