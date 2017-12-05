Course about the basics of working in Framer (russian)
4 hours ago from Ruslan Sharipov, UX UI Designer
I created first course about the basics of working in Framer in russian. So if you are fluent in russian you can learn how to make a prototype with framer and real-data.
Thats totally free and on youtube here
And I made simple site about the course
