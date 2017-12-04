1 comment
James Young, 2 minutes ago
I like this overview, it's reasonably obvious in some respects that paying attention to the detail and so on will often deliver good results but it's not always the case when it comes to releasing work.
I do feel it's also important to note that when you have a design team like Stripe have then great things should be expected :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now