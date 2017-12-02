34 Designit launches a new website and refreshed brand identity 6 hours ago from Jacopo Colò, Interaction designer at Designit OsloNew brand identity: https://vimeo.com/245403516&&New website: https://www.designit.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now