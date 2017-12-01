HELP - Google File Drive Sync creating hundreds of Sketch Files

1 hour ago from , UI Designer @ Apartments.com

We recently had a teammate 'run out' of Google Drive space. Blown away, we started doing some investigating and learned that sketch had saved a file he was working on a couple THOUSAND times in Google Drive.

We found this Google discussion but there was no answer, https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/apps/mYI1SFeyHLs

Is anyone else experiencing this issue? Have you found a fix?