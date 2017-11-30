Are there any kind of Dating plattform for devs and designers out there?
1 hour ago from Jan Semler, CEO of Notion Lab
Anybody knows a plattform or service: how to get in contact with a webdeveloper (even any kind) to work together on a freetime project?
I just want to tackle some awards or blog related stories to write. See it more as kind of marketing tool or self puplishing.
