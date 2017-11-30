Are there any kind of Dating platform for devs and designers out there?

Anybody knows a platform or service: how to get in contact with a webdeveloper (even any kind) to work together on a freetime project?

I just want to tackle some awards or blog related stories to write. See it more as kind of marketing tool or self puplishing.

  Helen Vling

    This is a project my partner and I spoke about and have in our pipeline after launching our utility tool for designers!

