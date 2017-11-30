Teamweek is looking for a Designer!
2 hours ago from Laura Noodapera, user onboarding manager
Join our remote team and help us elevate our visual communication by doing creative world-class designs.
Take the skills test to apply for the Designer position! Best scores get a free T-shirt and possibly the best remote job offer in the world. Starting salary € 38 000. https://app.hundred5.com/2PZ2DO1EM2QOZ5KTV8O
Teamweek is a bootstrapped, profitable and fully remote company with an international team of 10 people. We are estimated to make $600 000 in revenues this year and aim for $1.5 million next year.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now